Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Ratnamani Metals to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Ratnamani Metals to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes said that Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company to 'Crisil AA+/Stable' from 'Crisil AA/Positive'.

The agency has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A1+' rating on the short-term bank facilities.

Crisil Ratings stated that the upgrade reflects the strengthening of the company's business risk profile, driven by increasing revenue diversification through the faster-than-expected scale-up of subsidiaries, a robust growth in order book providing healthy growth visibility, its sustained market leadership in the niche stainless steel tubes and pipes (SSTP) segment, and strong operating efficiency.

The upgrade is further supported by the company's strong financial risk profile, characterised by conservative leverage, a net cash position, strong liquidity and healthy cash accrual generation.

 

Going forward, revenue is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 1215%, supported by its record-high order book of over Rs 4,900 crore as on 31 August 2026, strong execution capabilities, stabilisation and ramp-up of the Odisha facility, recovery in export business, and continued scale-up of subsidiary operations.

Also Read

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, during an address from Trust at Scale: Agentic AI and Future of Banking in a Billion-User Nation in Global Fintech festival 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday September 10, 2026

Inflows through FCNR(B) deposits will take 3-4 mths to deploy: SBI chairman

iPhone Duo | Photo source: Apple

Expensive new iPhone, price hikes on old may dent Apple volume, not revenue

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty around 23,400; Aug total AUM rises to ₹86.92 trillion

Veegaland Developers IPO: Analysts split on realty developer; here's why

Veegaland Developers IPO: Analysts split on realty developer; here's why

Ather Energy share price target

Faster EV adoption strengthens Ather Energy's stock outlook: Nomura

Notably, more than 50% of the order book comprises high-value pipe spooling orders for nuclear power projects, which typically generate operating margins in excess of 30%, underscoring the improving quality of the revenue mix.

The increasing contribution from these value-added, high-margin businesses, along with improving operating leverage at subsidiaries, is expected to further strengthen the consolidated profitability profile. The operating margin should sustain at a healthy 1718% over the medium term, supporting strong cash accrual generation and financial flexibility.

The ratings continue to reflect Ratnamani's strong business risk profile, supported by its market leadership in the SSTP segment, diversified revenue streams, and healthy financial risk profile, as reflected in low gearing and comfortable debt protection metrics.

These strengths are partially offset by the company's large working capital requirement and susceptibility to slowdowns in end-user industries.

Ratnamani manufactures a wide range of welded and seamless stainless steel tubes and pipes (SSTP) (installed capacity of 61,500 TPA) and carbon steel pipes (5,10,000 TPA) of LSAW, HSAW, circumferential seam submerged arc welded and ERW pipes.

The scrip fell 1.02% to currently trade at Rs 2833.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kolte Patil Developers advances on strong demand for Pune residential project

Kolte Patil Developers advances on strong demand for Pune residential project

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Apar Industries to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of Apar Industries to 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Parag Milk Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Parag Milk Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR extends downside as Brent oil crosses $100 mark

INR extends downside as Brent oil crosses $100 mark

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST