Crizac consolidated net profit rises 50.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 391.73 crore

Net profit of Crizac rose 50.26% to Rs 75.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 391.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.39% to Rs 219.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 1042.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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