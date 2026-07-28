Crizac to acquire 100% stake in Inova Consultancy

Crizac announced that it has entered into an agreement via its wholly owned Subsidiary Crizac to acquire 100% of the shareholding of Inova Consultancy (Inova Education), a move that expands its presence in Mexico. The acquisition strengthens Crizac's university partnerships across the UK and Europe and marks the company's entry into the Netherlands as a new European destination market, reinforcing its ambition to build one of the world's leading international education platforms.

As part of the acquisition, Crizac will acquire the business of Inova Consultancy, including its recruitment platform, university partnership portfolio, commercial contracts, operational processes, business infrastructure and associated goodwill. Inova will continue to operate independently under Crizac's ownership. Eric Wijmenga, Founder of Inova Education, will join Crizac as Regional Director, UK and Europe, where he will lead Crizac's UK and Europe recruitment strategies, strengthen university partnerships, support business development, and drive regional growth initiatives.

Inova Education has a long-standing presence in student recruitment, university partnerships, and international education marketing in Mexico. Over the years, the company has built strong relationships with universities across the UK and the Netherlands, with established operations across Mexico and Europe. Its leadership brings more than 25 years of combined experience in international education and university partnerships, positioning the combined business to accelerate student recruitment from Mexico while building new pathways into the Netherlands and across Europe.

The acquisition is closely aligned with Crizac's long-term strategy of expanding its footprint in high-growth international education markets. Combined with Inova's established presence in Mexico, the transaction positions Crizac to grow student mobility into the Netherlands and across Europe, and between Europe and its other international markets, as the company works toward its ambition of becoming a leading platform connecting Mexico with the UK, the Netherlands and wider European higher education.