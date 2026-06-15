Crizac to invest Rs 1.24 cr in Edument Consultancy

Crizac has entered into definitive agreements to invest an aggregate amount of approximately Rs. 1,24,76,944/- in Edument Consultancy by way of acquisition of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCD) from the existing investors, in one or more tranches, subject to terms and conditions contained in the definitive agreements.

Edument Consultancy is engaged in building and operating an AI-powered B2B platform that enables study abroad counselors, coaching institutes, and university partners to manage student admissions, education loan sourcing, visa readiness, for students seeking higher education overseas. It provides technology products, workflow automation tools, and allied services through a SaaS-based e-platform, serving 700+ counseling partners and 200+ university partners across 5+ countries, and has facilitated access to global education opportunities for over 100,000 students across India.