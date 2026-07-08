Crompton Greaves Consumer bags Rs 65-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumping systems

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said that it has received an order worth Rs 64.99 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order involves the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 3,000 off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across various locations in Maharashtra under the MTSKPY/PM-KUSUM-B scheme.

As part of the contract, Crompton will also provide a complete system warranty, repair and maintenance services, along with a remote monitoring system (RMS) for five years.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) or work order.

The company said the order does not involve any interest from promoters, promoter group entities, or related parties, and it does not fall under related party transactions.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide range of consumer products, including fans, lighting solutions, pumps, and home appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders, and irons.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a standalone net loss of Rs 536.81 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 170.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 10.90% year-on-year to Rs 2,083.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, versus Rs 1,878.50 crore a year earlier.

The scrip fell 3.52% to end at Rs 259 on the BSE.

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