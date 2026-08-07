Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 2235.02 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 14.87% to Rs 140.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 2235.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1998.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2235.021998.3810.049.59236.54205.59191.31166.09140.48122.29

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