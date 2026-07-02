Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals wins order of Rs 29.77 cr from MSEDCL
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received an letter of empanelment and rate contract from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing & commissioning of Off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM-B scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs 29.77 crore approximately.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 1:53 PM IST