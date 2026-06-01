Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro declined 54.49% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 175.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.6855.69 -68 175.24194.30 -10 OPM %8.656.57 -8.136.62 - PBDT1.543.66 -58 14.3213.42 7 PBT1.543.66 -58 14.3213.42 7 NP1.473.23 -54 13.7812.99 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2026 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table