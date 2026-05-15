Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 31.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 31.69% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.27% to Rs 8.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 39.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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