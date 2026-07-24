Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.29% to Rs 13.02 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 4.63% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.29% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.0210.0755.9960.086.265.613.963.772.942.81

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