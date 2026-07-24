Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.29% to Rs 13.02 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters rose 4.63% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.29% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.0210.07 29 OPM %55.9960.08 -PBDT6.265.61 12 PBT3.963.77 5 NP2.942.81 5
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST