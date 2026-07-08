Cryogenic OGS arm bags Rs 5-cr order from Fimer India

Cryogenic OGS announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Infravolt Engineering Private, has secured an order worth Rs 5.27 crore from Fimer India Private Limited.

The order is for the supply of busbar kits and is scheduled to be completed by 30 November 2026.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for metering, filtering, pressure reduction, dosing and blending. On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 52.1% to Rs 9.26 crore in FY26 from Rs 6.09 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 24.1% year on year to Rs 40.82 crore in FY26.

The counter rose 0.66% to Rs 305 on the BSE.

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