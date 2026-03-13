Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cryogenic OGS bags Rs 1-cr order from Suzlon Western India Projects

Cryogenic OGS bags Rs 1-cr order from Suzlon Western India Projects

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Cryogenic OGS announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 1.20 crore from Suzlon Western India Projects for the supply of root support and tip support.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 1,20,46,620 and the project is scheduled to be executed within 8 to 10 weeks.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for metering, filtering, pressure reduction, dosing and blending. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

 

The counter rose 0.08% to Rs 178 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market extent losses for 3rd day; Nifty settles below 23,200 mark

Market extent losses for 3rd day; Nifty settles below 23,200 mark

Japanese stocks fall for second day as oil surge and weak yen concerns weigh on sentiment

Japanese stocks fall for second day as oil surge and weak yen concerns weigh on sentiment

Chinese stocks slip as Iran conflict and oil price surge weigh on investor sentiment

Chinese stocks slip as Iran conflict and oil price surge weigh on investor sentiment

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

IREDA's board to evaluate FY27 borrowing plan on 19 March

IREDA's board to evaluate FY27 borrowing plan on 19 March

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance