Crystal Business System reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.79% to Rs 4.60 crore

Net profit of Crystal Business System reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.79% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.81% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.59% to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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