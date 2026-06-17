CSA Investments Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21068.75% to Rs 33.87 croreNet Loss of CSA Investments Pvt reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21068.75% to Rs 33.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.83% to Rs 44.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.870.16 21069 44.1327.96 58 OPM %-7.26-437.50 --11.90-12.95 - PBDT-1.70-0.68 -150 -4.35-3.66 -19 PBT-1.70-0.69 -146 -4.36-3.69 -18 NP-1.72-0.69 -149 -4.38-3.69 -19
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST