CSA Investments Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6709.38% to Rs 43.58 croreNet profit of CSA Investments Pvt reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6709.38% to Rs 43.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.580.64 6709 OPM %0.80-93.75 -PBDT0.25-0.54 LP PBT0.24-0.55 LP NP0.24-0.55 LP
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST