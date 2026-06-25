CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2026.

Inox India Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2026.

CSB Bank Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 323.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15344 shares in the past one month.

Inox India Ltd lost 5.37% to Rs 1880.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48124 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd tumbled 4.61% to Rs 415.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96754 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd shed 4.59% to Rs 68.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd fell 4.54% to Rs 333.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76867 shares in the past one month.

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