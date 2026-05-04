CSB Bank rallies after Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 20,158 cr

CSB Bank jumped 3.28% to Rs 394.05 after the company's standalone net profit increased 5.85% to Rs 20,158 crore on 10.62% jump in total income to Rs 150,707 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies fell 7.29% YoY to Rs 29,367 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew 25% to Rs 464 crore in Q4 FY26 as against 371 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.83% in Q4 FY26 as against 3.75% in Q4 FY25.

Total deposits climbed 20% to Rs 44,246 crore as on 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 36,861 crore as on 31st March 2025. The CASA ratio stood at 20% as on 31st March 2026.

Net advances jumped 26% to Rs 39,848 crore as on 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 31,507 crore as on 31st March 2025, supported by a robust growth of 53% in gold loans and 37% in Wholesale on YoY basis.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 1.66% as on 31st March 2026 as against 1.96% as on 31st December 2025 and 1.57% as on 31st March 2025. Net non-performing assets improved to 0.40% as on 31st March 2026 as against 0.67% as on 31st December 2025 and 0.52% as on 31st March 2025.

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 20.66% as on 31st March 2026, which is well above the regulatory requirement. CRAR as on 31st March 2025 was 22.46%.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 6.63% to Rs 63,318 crore on 24.35% jump in total income to Rs 5,68,179 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, said, while we are cherishing what we have done during the just concluded year, we are equally excited as we are entering the crucial Scale Phase of our SBS 2030 vision during this fiscal on a very strong note. We believe that the slur of activities planned & strategized for FY 27 will help us sail through it smoothly. Successfully navigating the teething issues associated with our large-scale Core migration during the year, we delivered solid and sustained performance across various business and profitability parameters.

For the fourth consecutive quarter in FY26, our deposit and advance growth outperformed industry averages, recording 20% and 27% YoY growth, respectively. Our operating performance remained robust, with a 19% increase in operating profit and a 7% improvement in net profit over the previous financial year. Q4 FY26 marked the best quarter in terms of asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA ratios at their lowest levels for the year."

CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its customer, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers and operates 862 branches as on 31st March 2026. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

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