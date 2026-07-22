CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 26.51% in the June 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 26.51% to Rs 150.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1287.321040.94 24 OPM %60.7255.37 -PBDT201.74159.52 26 PBT201.74159.52 26 NP150.04118.60 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST