CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 26.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 26.51% to Rs 150.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 23.67% to Rs 1287.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1287.321040.9460.7255.37201.74159.52201.74159.52150.04118.60

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