CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 5.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 22.43% to Rs 1200.86 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 5.85% to Rs 201.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.43% to Rs 1200.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 980.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.63% to Rs 633.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 593.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.24% to Rs 4505.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3597.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1200.86980.89 22 4505.193597.14 25 OPM %58.3949.41 -54.5954.17 - PBDT270.65256.54 6 851.16799.53 6 PBT270.65256.54 6 851.16799.53 6 NP201.58190.44 6 633.18593.80 7
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:04 PM IST