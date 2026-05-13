Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubex Tubings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cubex Tubings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Foseco India Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Cubex Tubings Ltd surged 13.97% to Rs 108.19 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12474 shares in the past one month.

 

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd soared 13.96% to Rs 28.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 318 shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd spiked 12.73% to Rs 5443.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 122 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts from day's high, Nifty near 23400; Cipla erases loss, up 2%

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

OMCs bleed ₹30,000 crore a month: How long can India hold down fuel prices?

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold import duty hike to hurt jewellery trade, spur grey market: GJC

MTAR Technologies Q4 results

MTAR Tech hits 52-wk high as Q4 PAT jumps 223% YoY; order book at ₹2582 cr

BJP Flag, BJP

Haryana civic poll results: BJP leads in Ambala, Panchkula, Sonipat

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd gained 12.52% to Rs 6.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24996 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd exploded 12.51% to Rs 644.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54010 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

India's vegetable oil imports up 13% in last six months

India's vegetable oil imports up 13% in last six months

Vodafone Idea climbs on reports of fresh promoter-led capital infusion

Vodafone Idea climbs on reports of fresh promoter-led capital infusion

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index holds well above 98 mark as US CPI data spurs hawkish sentiment

Dollar index holds well above 98 mark as US CPI data spurs hawkish sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table