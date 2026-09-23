Cubex Tubings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Frontier Springs Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2026.

Frontier Springs Ltd, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Manugraph India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2026.

Cubex Tubings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 125.76 at 23-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10050 shares in the past one month.

Frontier Springs Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1394.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3588 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd soared 19.33% to Rs 244.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 265 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd rose 17.91% to Rs 95.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23094 shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd advanced 14.28% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14081 shares in the past one month.

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