Monday, May 18, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubex Tubings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cubex Tubings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

GRP Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

GRP Ltd, Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2026.

Cubex Tubings Ltd tumbled 11.14% to Rs 90.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16552 shares in the past one month.

 

GRP Ltd lost 11.10% to Rs 1601. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd crashed 10.83% to Rs 4.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93899 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty below 23,600; SMIDs underperform; PSU Banks drag

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

CDMO stocks in focus: Laurus Labs hits new high; Sai Life Sciences gains 2%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Alembic Pharma shares plunge 9% on soft Q4 results, weak margins drag

hospitality sector, hotels

India's hotel investment market surges 67% to $567 million in 2025: JLL

Ram Charan's Peddi

Ram Charan's Peddi trailer releases today at 3 pm: Where to watch online

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd dropped 10.11% to Rs 87.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 933 shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 5.22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26780 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; IT shares rally

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; IT shares rally

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.61% in the March 2026 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart allots 26.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 26.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance