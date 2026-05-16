Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 89.40 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 40.43% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 89.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.86% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 288.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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