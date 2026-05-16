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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 89.40 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 40.43% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 89.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.86% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 288.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.4084.23 6 288.01267.12 8 OPM %-3.063.50 -2.283.63 - PBDT1.713.10 -45 10.929.29 18 PBT1.272.79 -54 9.638.08 19 NP1.372.30 -40 7.456.66 12

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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