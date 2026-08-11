Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.27 0 OPM %11.1133.33 -PBDT0.300.09 233 PBT0.300.09 233 NP0.230.07 229

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST