Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 3374.93 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 0.89% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 3374.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2858.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3374.932858.7118.2621.81839.43820.01786.84772.08609.30603.90

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