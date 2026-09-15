Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India launches QSK60 powered G34 and G37 genset solutions

Cummins India launches QSK60 powered G34 and G37 genset solutions

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

At CONEXPO India 2026

Cummins India introduced its next-generation power solutions and comprehensive lifecycle aftermarket offerings for the genset, construction, and mining sectors at the 9th edition of bauma CONEXPO India 2026.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Cummins QSK60 powered G34 and G37 genset solutions, further expanding its power solutions portfolio and reinforcing Cummins' commitment to delivering dependable, high-performance power for demanding segments such as data centers and other mission-critical applications.

Alongside this, Cummins showcased its CPCB IV+ compliant 125 kVA generator set, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cleaner, high-performance products tailored to India's evolving infrastructure and regulatory landscape. The Aftermarket portfolio demonstrated Cummins' focus on maximizing equipment performance across the lifecycle. Featuring solutions such as Vigilar, DATUM D, DATUM X, DGBLUE, Fuel Sure Kit, and N-GinnX, along with equipment care solutions, battery solutions, Dual Fuel Kits, and BESS, Cummins highlighted how connected technologies, fuel optimization, emissions management, and advanced energy solutions enable customers to improve uptime, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HeidelbergCement India inks 50-year mine development pact for Sukha-Satpara limestone block

HeidelbergCement India inks 50-year mine development pact for Sukha-Satpara limestone block

Abbott India Ltd rises for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 3.53%, rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 3.53%, rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Infosys Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST