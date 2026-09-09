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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cummins India to showcase its advanced solutions at bauma CONEXPO India 2026

Cummins India to showcase its advanced solutions at bauma CONEXPO India 2026

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Cummins India will showcase its globally advanced solutions portfolio at bauma CONEXPO India from September 15-18 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. Through its integrated portfolio spanning across power generation, power distribution, energy storage and aftermarket solutions, Cummins will demonstrate how it helps customers meet evolving power requirements while maximizing reliability, operational efficiency, equipment uptime and lifecycle value.
 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST