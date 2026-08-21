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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid Breweries & Distilleries signs MoU for technology and business collaboration

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries signs MoU for technology and business collaboration

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technology and business collaboration relating to manufacturing processes, product quality and operational scalability, in connection with the Company's commencement of commercial operations. These activities are within the applicable regulatory framework with all applicable food safety & excise laws / regulations / measures.

The authorised officials of the company are presently in Germany for business meetings for finalising technologies for the company's operations.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST