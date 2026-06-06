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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid Breweries to acquire Odisha Alcobev Unit from United Spirits

Cupid Breweries to acquire Odisha Alcobev Unit from United Spirits

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries said that it has entered into an agreement with United Spirits, a Diageo Group company, for the purchase of an operational alco-beverage manufacturing unit in Gopalpur, Odisha, for Rs 22.50 crore.

The agreement covers the acquisition of land, building, plant and machinery, along with premium excise licenses required for production at the facility.

As part of the transaction, the company has paid an advance of Rs 1 crore, including applicable TDS.

The facility has an installed production capacity of approximately 2.5 lakh cases per month. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Cupid Breweries manufacturing capabilities and support its expansion plans in the alco-beverage segment.

 

The company said the deal marks a significant step in its growth strategy and will provide a strong production base for future expansion once completed.

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Cupid Breweries & Distilleries engaged in the business as an trading company and to carry on the business of buyers, sellers, suppliers, traders, merchants, exporters, importers, and dealers of Tea, coffee, tobacco, minerals etc. & other gases fire, wood, coke and coal and other edible and non-edible oils, Plant and Machinery, spare parts & accessories, commercial, man-made & natural fibers, textiles of all kinds, all types of paper & its products, iron, steel & their products and all kinds of machinery accessories & other things required in connection herewith.

United Spirits is one of the leading beverage alcohol companies in India. It is a subsidiary of Diageo Plc.

Shares of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries rallied 4.96% to close at Rs 25.38, while United Spirits declined 0.32% to end at Rs 1,246.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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