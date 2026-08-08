Cupid consolidated net profit rises 194.14% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 158.73% to Rs 154.72 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 194.14% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 158.73% to Rs 154.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales154.7259.80 159 OPM %38.8227.56 -PBDT61.2120.79 194 PBT59.9219.55 206 NP44.1515.01 194
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST