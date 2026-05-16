Cupid consolidated net profit rises 215.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 112.39% to Rs 119.96 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 215.03% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 112.39% to Rs 119.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 164.69% to Rs 108.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.92% to Rs 357.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales119.9656.48 112 357.71183.52 95 OPM %31.2823.73 -32.6322.74 - PBDT48.7317.25 182 147.5959.34 149 PBT47.4516.00 197 142.4754.86 160 NP36.2611.51 215 108.2340.89 165
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST