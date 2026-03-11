Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cupid declines on profit selling after recent rally

Cupid declines on profit selling after recent rally

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Cupid fell 5.93% to Rs 87.30 amid profit selling following sharp gains in recent sessions.

The stock had surged 15.42% over the previous two trading sessions. Despite the decline, Cupid remains up 10.60% over the past three months and has rallied 116.79% in the last six months.

The company recently announced a 4:1 bonus issue, under which shareholders received four additional shares for every one share held. The record date for determining eligible shareholders was 9 March 2026.

Cupid is an India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

 

The company reported a 196.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.83 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 101.70% YoY to Rs 93.49 crore in Q3 December 2025.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

