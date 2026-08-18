Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveShankesh Jewellers IPOStocks to WatchStocks to BuyH1N1 Outbreak in Bengaluru SchoolRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeNifty IT IndexSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash's share of individual transactions declines

Currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash's share of individual transactions declines

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Shirish Chandra Murmu, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that cash remains a significant mode of payment in the Indian economy, and preserving trust in it, through clean notes, secure logistics, and a currency ecosystem people can rely on, is central to preserving monetary sovereignty itself. He also highlighted the cash paradox. Currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash's share of individual transactions declines, thanks to growing digital payment adoption. That combination makes future demand harder to predict, which complicates our planning for production and distribution capacity. If any of you have found a good way to model this tension, I would genuinely like to hear it during our discussion. The deputy governor also highlighted note durability and noted that we are exploring ways to extend the life of banknotes, including surface coatings on the substrate, and polymer notes for lower denominations. He also noted that the central bank is working to reduce the carbon footprint of the cash cycle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hardwyn India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hardwyn India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigma Advanced hits the roof after securing Rs 155-cr orders from Govt of India

Sigma Advanced hits the roof after securing Rs 155-cr orders from Govt of India

Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 6-cr order from Arunachal Pradesh govt

Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 6-cr order from Arunachal Pradesh govt

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:31 PM IST