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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation shows accelerating trend, up 12.4% on year

Currency in circulation shows accelerating trend, up 12.4% on year

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.30% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.90 lakh crore as on August 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.60% in the same period to Rs 52.39 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 12.4% on a year ago basis compared to 8.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation added 3% so far while the reserve money has moved up 2.6%.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST