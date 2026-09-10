Currency in circulation up 12.3% on year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.1% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.85 lakh crore as on August 31, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money expanded by 0.7% in the same period to Rs 52.76 lakh crore. Currency in circulation jumped 12.3% on a year ago basis compared to 8.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.9% so far while the reserve money has gained 3.3%.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST