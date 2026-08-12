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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybele Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cybele Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 96.97% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net loss of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 96.97% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.104.62 97 OPM %4.18-78.57 -PBDT0.215.82 -96 PBT0.045.55 -99 NP-0.265.58 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST