Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.01% to Rs 50.41 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) declined 34.23% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.01% to Rs 50.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.4125.853.435.222.151.362.081.300.731.11

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