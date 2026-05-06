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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Cyber Media (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 28.20 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 103.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.2021.63 30 103.2786.72 19 OPM %5.89-2.08 -5.23-0.12 - PBDT1.68-0.18 LP 5.730.07 8086 PBT1.61-0.26 LP 5.46-0.20 LP NP1.66-0.51 LP 3.90-9.73 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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