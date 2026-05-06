Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 25.39 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 147.62% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 90.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

25.3918.3590.8275.034.493.055.103.761.210.654.803.021.190.624.712.931.040.423.482.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News