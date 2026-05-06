Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 147.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.37% to Rs 25.39 croreNet profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 147.62% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.37% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 90.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.3918.35 38 90.8275.03 21 OPM %4.493.05 -5.103.76 - PBDT1.210.65 86 4.803.02 59 PBT1.190.62 92 4.712.93 61 NP1.040.42 148 3.482.32 50
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:33 PM IST