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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 110.31% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 34.91% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 110.31% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.2922.01 110 OPM %4.025.41 -PBDT1.911.27 50 PBT1.881.25 50 NP1.431.06 35

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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