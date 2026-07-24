Friday, July 24, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 16.03% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.4558.19 18 OPM %8.348.47 -PBDT13.4911.60 16 PBT12.6210.83 17 NP9.488.17 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit declines 12.98% in the June 2026 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsSonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeF&O StrategyDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result