Cyient consolidated net profit declines 32.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 2075.70 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 32.31% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 153.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 2075.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1711.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2075.701711.8012.6513.33247.80281.60171.10213.60104.10153.80

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