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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient consolidated net profit declines 67.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Cyient consolidated net profit declines 67.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 1926.90 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 67.84% to Rs 54.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 1926.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.50% to Rs 427.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 615.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 7268.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7360.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1926.901909.20 1 7268.207360.40 -1 OPM %11.5215.63 -12.3715.47 - PBDT234.10320.40 -27 1015.501142.20 -11 PBT166.20252.50 -34 737.30875.00 -16 NP54.80170.40 -68 427.90615.70 -31

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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