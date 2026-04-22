Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 27.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 369.08 croreNet profit of Cyient DLM declined 27.71% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.64% to Rs 73.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 1261.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1519.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales369.08428.06 -14 1261.491519.63 -17 OPM %11.6713.41 -10.059.03 - PBDT42.5752.14 -18 135.91125.79 8 PBT31.6841.67 -24 93.1691.72 2 NP22.4431.04 -28 73.2868.08 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST