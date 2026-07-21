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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 118.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 118.36% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 373.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales373.80278.43 34 OPM %10.489.00 -PBDT33.3120.62 62 PBT22.2110.10 120 NP16.297.46 118

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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