Cyient DLM Q4 PAT climbs 100% QoQ to Rs 22 cr, but YoY performance remains weak

Cyient DLM reported a strong sequential improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 99.82% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 22.44 crore, compared with Rs 11.23 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.66% QoQ to Rs 369.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, performance remained weaker, with net profit declining 27.70% and revenue falling 13.77% compared to Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 31.68 crore, rising 112.47% QoQ but declining 23.97% YoY.

EBITDA came in at Rs 43.1 crore, up 39.48% sequentially but down 24.91% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 11.7% from 10.2% in Q3 FY26, though it was lower than 13.4% in Q4 FY25.

The companys order book stood at Rs 2,416.6 crore, marking a 2.86% QoQ increase and 26.78% YoY growth, indicating steady demand visibility.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The counter rallied 3.52% to end at Rs 357.70 on the BSE.