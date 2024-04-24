Cyient DLM spurts on strong Q4 numbers

Cyient DLM jumped 7.09% to Rs 736.10 after the company's net profit surged 80.62% to Rs 22.74 crore on 30.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.84 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Sequentially, the companys net profit jumped 23.32% and revenue grew by 12.7% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax climbed 78.3% year on year to Rs 30.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Total expenses spiked 31.14% YoY to Rs 339.46 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 271.80 crore (up 28.15% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 35.7 crore (up 33.86% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 38 crore in the March quarter, up 19.2% from Rs 31.9 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin reduced to 10.5% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 11.5% registered in the same period a year ago.

The order book was at Rs 2,170.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024, down 10.77% as against Rs 2,432.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On full year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 92.88% to Rs 61.2 crore on 43.25% jump in revenue to Rs 1,191.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, Cyient DLM business focus remains on strengthening our capabilities and expanding our customer base. The robust growth for this year was led by Aerospace and Defence (A&D) segments. Large deals in A&D constitute major portion of Order Book and pipeline and are expected to contribute towards FY25 & FY26 growth."

The outlook for FY25 continues to remain strong, Cyient DLM expects strong growth backed by order book and strong relationships with its key clients. The firms focus will be on expanding its geographic footprint globally through inorganic expansion, the company stated in the press release.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News