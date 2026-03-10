Cyient rallies after joining hands with Prospecta to unify industrial data

Cyient jumped 5.80% to Rs 908.95 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Prospecta, aimed at helping asset-incentive industries integrate fragmented operational data into a single, trusted digital foundation.

The partnership brings together Cyients deep domain expertise in engineering and asset lifecycle management with Prospectas cloud-native Master Data Management and data governance platform. By establishing harmonized, governed, and AI-ready master data at scale, the joint solution enables organizations to move beyond data fragmentation across operations, decision-making, and asset performance.

Mining, Energy and other heavy-asset industries operate complex, capital-intensive assets across distributed environments. However, inconsistent asset hierarchies, manual data remediation, and low trust in data continue to limit reliability, safety, predictive maintenance, advanced analytics, and ESG reporting.

Cyient and Prospecta aim to solve these challenges by creating a unified master data backbone that enables organizations in embracing intelligence at scaleimproving decision-making, enabling predictive maintenance and reliability analytics, supporting digital twins, and accelerating AI deployment.

Harjott Atrii, chief business officer - strategic initiatives, Cyient, said, Asset-intensive industries are at a pivotal point where AI and advanced analytics can deliver transformational outcomes only if the underlying data foundation is trusted. Through our partnership with Prospecta, we are enabling customers in embracing intelligence by building a reliable, governed digital core that improves safety, reliability, and operational performance.

Ranjan Bakshi, founder & CEO, Prospecta, said,