Cyient receives CCI approval for acquisition of Tao Digital Solutions Inc.
Cyient has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tao Digital Solutions Inc., a company incorporated in USA, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Further, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), vide its letter dated 25 August 2026, has conveyed that it has approved the proposed combination under section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST