Cyient Semiconductors acquires majority stake in Kinetic Technologies

Cyient Semiconductors today announced the successful close of its USD $85 million majority-stake investment in Kinetic Technologies, a global power semiconductor solutions provider.

Kinetic Technologies joins Cyient Semiconductors as a proven, revenue-generating global custom and Application-Specific Standard-Product (ASSP) company, with more than 100 silicon-proven IPs and over 250 high-volume custom and ASSPs across power management, protection, display power, and interface solutions - adding immediate product scale, IP depth and market credibility.

This investment marks a major step in Cyient Semiconductors' ambition to establish a scaled semiconductor platform anchored in India and serving global markets. This also reflects a broader strategic shift toward building a differentiated, custom silicon and ASSP-led semiconductor platform aligned with long-term structural demand in power and compute infrastructure, addressing a $44 billion global market opportunity.

By integrating Cyient Semiconductors' spec-to-silicon engineering expertise with Kinetic Technologies' proven power management and protection IC portfolio, the combined platform strengthens Kinetic Technologies' ability to support global customers with broader design resources and enhanced operational capabilities, while giving Cyient Semiconductors access to Kinetic's established customer footprintdelivering immediate commercial scale in high-growth power semiconductor markets.

Kinetic Technologies will continue to operate under its current leadership, with strategic oversight from Cyient Semiconductors. Its engineering and customer teams will maintain continuity while leveraging the combined platform's expanded global presence and increased investments in R&D.